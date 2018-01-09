Snow plow driver dead after being hit by train in London, Ont., police say
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 2:28PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont., say a snow plow driver is dead after being hit by a train.
Police say the incident happened at about 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
They say the man was operating a "sidewalk snow removal machine" at the time.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
London police say the CN Rail Police are assisting in the investigation.
