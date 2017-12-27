

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Winter storm and snowfall warnings have been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as the latest wicked weather bears down on the region.

Environment Canada says as much as 15 centimetres of snow could blanket parts of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster and the North Shore before the system eases on Thursday.

A storm warning is also in effect for the northeastern and southeastern sections of Metro Vancouver, creating what the weather office says will be hazardous winter conditions in Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley.

Victoria, much of Vancouver Island, the Howe Sound, Whistler and Sunshine Coast are also under a special weather statement.

Environment Canada is calling for as much as 15 centimetres of snow in those regions.

Arctic outflow winds are also creating wind chill values of -25 C around Kitimat and Terrace in northwestern B.C., while forecasters warn the wind chill will make temperatures feel close to -40 C in parts of southeastern B.C.

A news release from the Ministry of Transportation says provincial crews are standing by to ensure highways and bridges around Metro Vancouver are cleared during the storm.

"On the Port Mann Bridge, lane closures are in effect while rope access technicians are busy reloading snow collars to each of the bridge's 288 cables," the release says.

When unleashed, the snow collars slide the length of each cable supporting the bridge, dislodging snow before it can build up into icy chunks that have the potential to shower down on passing vehicles.

The ministry says de-icer is being applied to the crossbeams of the Alex Fraser Bridge to slow snow buildup there, while salt and brine stock piles and snow plows are ready for use as needed.