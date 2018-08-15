A Toronto man who was awoken by a strange sound found the noise coming from an unexpected source – a snake that had somehow slithered its way into his apartment.

Roger Kerr said he heard the noise and saw something on the ground near his dresser. Suspecting a phone had somehow fallen off the dresser, he got up and grabbed the item, only to find that it was something much more startling.

“It was a snake wrapped around the charging cord for the phones,” Kerr told CTV Toronto.

Kerr said he suspects the snake may be a boa constrictor on account of its size, although he has no way of knowing for certain whether it is a constrictor or potentially a venomous reptile.The snake is still somewhere in his room.

“It’s very scary,” he said. “I want it out of here. I’m not a great fan of snakes.”

Kerr said it is believed the snake belonged to a former tenant who owned dozens of snakes and recently left the building.

If the snake did belong to that former tenant, it would have had to slither its way up to reach Kerr’s fifth-floor apartment. That thought concerns Sherine Lall, who lives on the seventh floor.

“It’s ridiculous and it’s terrifying,” Lall said. “It’s crazy that this is what we have to be dealing with.”

Toronto’s bylaws prohibit people from owning venomous animals and any snakes which grow to three metres or longer.

Kerr estimated the snake in his apartment is at least 1.5 metres long.

He said it crawled into a hole in the wall after he tried to shoo it away with a broom, and is believed to have stayed put ever since.

“They said he’s behind there, but I’m so scared. If I feel something crawling … I just get panic,” said Beverly Lewin, Kerr’s wife.

Workers called in on Wednesday were unable to get the snake without the help of a plumber, who was expected to arrive on Thursday. Each day that passes without the snake being removed is another day Lewin has to take off work without pay.

“It’s not only costing us in terms of being able to have some kind of relaxation in our room, but financially also,” Kerr said.

Kerr and Lewin have not slept in their bedroom since they found the snake. They have blocked off the crack below the bedroom door to ensure the reptile cannot escape.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Sean Leathong