Snake believed escaped in Ottawa actually hiding in basement: owner
Murphy the boa constrictor escaped from a home on Lanark Avenue in Ottawa. (Kijiji)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:47AM EDT
A boa constrictor thought to be on the loose in an Ottawa neighbourhood actually spent the past week hiding in its home, its owner says.
The snake, which is named Murphy and measures 1.5 metres long, had last been seen Aug. 11.
People in Ottawa’s Westboro area had been on the lookout for Murphy ever since, with some residents expressing concerns about letting their children outside while the boa constrictor was at large.
Murphy’s owner, Karen Genge, said Monday that she had found the snake in her basement. Vibrations from home renovations apparently caused it to emerge from wherever it had been hiding for the previous nine days.
I was having a nap then all these vibrations! damn renovations. guess you really never know what you might find. #westboa pic.twitter.com/5mPNtofEMf— Karen L Genge (@IguanaKaren) August 20, 2018
