

CTVNews.ca Staff





A boa constrictor thought to be on the loose in an Ottawa neighbourhood actually spent the past week hiding in its home, its owner says.

The snake, which is named Murphy and measures 1.5 metres long, had last been seen Aug. 11.

People in Ottawa’s Westboro area had been on the lookout for Murphy ever since, with some residents expressing concerns about letting their children outside while the boa constrictor was at large.

Murphy’s owner, Karen Genge, said Monday that she had found the snake in her basement. Vibrations from home renovations apparently caused it to emerge from wherever it had been hiding for the previous nine days.