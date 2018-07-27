

The Canadian Press





RICHMOND, B.C. - A fire burning in a forested area in central Richmond, B.C., is sending out plumes of thick smoke over Metro Vancouver.

The blaze broke out around 6 a.m. in bush and forest next to the Richmond Nature Park, a bog-forest area.

Richmond fire crews are on the scene and a social media post from the fire department estimates the flames are primarily in the southeast section of green space, about 300 metres into the undergrowth.

The thick smoke is similar to what other communities across the province are enduring, with three dozen air quality statements issued by Environment Canada because of near by forest fires.

Heat alerts have also been issued for 17 districts in the province, with warnings that prolonged temperatures will reach from the low to mid 30s.

Five major wildfires continue to burn in B.C., all in the Kamloops Fire Centre, but evacuation alerts for homes near those fires have been lifted.