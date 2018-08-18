

CTVNews.ca Staff





Drifting smoke from the British Columbia wildfires has brought a number of high-profile events in neighbouring Alberta into question, with several prepared to cancel as the air pollution levels rise.

In Calgary, where the Environment Canada Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is at a 10+ pollution rating, the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer on Saturday was cancelled shortly after it began.

More than 1,600 cyclists started the race Saturday morning on a route that would have taken them to a halfway point in Sundre, Alta., before looping back to Calgary on Sunday.

Only hours after the ride began, organizers told cyclists to stop riding, citing the declining air quality.

Shortly afterwards, they cancelled the ride entirely.

All riders were told to return to the starting line, with buses and trucks running to transport riders and gear. Cyclists who attempted to ride back were turned away by RCMP officers.

In Edmonton, similar outdoor events carried on unaffected by the smoke. Though the province’s capital started off the day with a 10+ AQHI rating, by midday it had fallen to a safer 5.

The Edmonton Eskimos announced at noon that their 7 p.m. game against the Montreal Alouettes would not be cancelled.

“We have consulted weather experts who advise us the air quality will be at acceptable levels by kick-off,” the team said in a press release.

The Servus Edmonton Marathon is also scheduled to proceed as planned on Sunday morning, though organizers says participants may chose a shorter distance when registering at no charge.

The marathon’s ABC Kids Activities and 1-kilometre run/walk was rescheduled for Sunday, when the main event will be taking place.

The Edmonton Airshow will also carry on unaffected, with officials tweeting that they’re seeing blue skies north of the city.

The special air quality statements have been in place since Tuesday, as smoke from the hundreds of blazes raging across British Columbia drifts eastward.

The national weather agency warns that people may experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung diseases are especially at risk.

In a statement, the agency recommends that those in affected areas reduce or reschedule any strenuous outdoor activities while the air quality is poor.

With files from CTV Calgary’s Michael Franklin and CTV Edmonton’s Diego Romero