

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Air Canada flight returned to Pearson International Airport shortly after taking off Wednesday morning.

The flight took off from the Mississauga, Ont., airport shortly after 10:30 a.m., bound for Winnipeg, but returned less than 15 minutes later after the smell of burning plastic was noticed at the back of the airport.

The plane was able to land safely at Pearson.

It was not immediately clear what arrangements were made for its 126 passengers.