Smell of burning plastic forces Air Canada flight to return to Toronto
An Air Canada plane sits on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 11:44AM EST
An Air Canada flight returned to Pearson International Airport shortly after taking off Wednesday morning.
The flight took off from the Mississauga, Ont., airport shortly after 10:30 a.m., bound for Winnipeg, but returned less than 15 minutes later after the smell of burning plastic was noticed at the back of the airport.
The plane was able to land safely at Pearson.
It was not immediately clear what arrangements were made for its 126 passengers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Vancouver chowder restaurant says rat incident 'doesn't add up'
- Thieves steal booze after smashing vehicle into Ont. liquor store
- Newfoundland gets pounded by storm that dumps snow, cancels flights
- Police seek help finding Ont. woman missing for three years
- Smell of burning plastic forces Air Canada flight to return to Toronto