Smash-and-grab by Winnipeg police nabs gun suspect from burning home
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 9:28AM EDT
WINNIPEG -- A man who allegedly threatened to shoot Winnipeg police is recovering from minor injuries after he was grabbed by officers from a burning home to end a lengthy standoff.
Police were notified about a firearm incident at a north-end home early Thursday afternoon, and learned soon after of a male suspect who had fled on foot following a collision on an overpass.
The male entered a home and that's when police say a threat was made to shoot officers, prompting the arrival of a tactical team and the start of the standoff.
Three people were safely removed from the home during the afternoon and evening, but a fast-moving fire was spotted inside the residence shortly after 8 p.m.
Tactical team members forced their way through a fortified window and pulled the suspect to safety before he was sent to hospital in stable condition.
He remains in custody but there is no immediate word on charges.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Calgary man convicted of murder for second time after new trial ordered
- Poll suggests support for Ontario PCs has 'collapsed'
- Smash-and-grab by Winnipeg police nabs gun suspect from burning home
- Pilot saw 'flash' moments before deadly Alaska float plane crash
- Canada seeing spike in temporary visas as migrant worker advocates raise alarm