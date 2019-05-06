

The Canadian Press





SMITHERS, B.C. -- Three men who died when a small plane crashed northeast of Smithers, B.C., on Saturday were part of a crew contracted by the BC Wildfire Service to do aerial imaging.

Kevin Skrepnek, B.C.'s chief fire information officer, said in a statement Monday that the department's thoughts and sympathies go to the families and friends of those involved.

RCMP Sgt. Darren Durnin said that the crash site was located by helicopter search crews in Babine River Corridor Provincial Park, about 100 kilometres northeast of Smithers.

"A conscious male passenger was seen outside the crash site, but due to the landscape the helicopter was unable to land," Durnin said in a statement.

Instead, Durnin said, rescuers were lowered from the chopper further away and then hiked to the crash site.

Three other men -- the pilot and two passengers -- on the Cessna 182 did not survive the crash, the statement said.

The survivor was rescued by helicopter using a long line, then transported to medical care and police said he was in stable condition.

The statement said the bodies of the other three men have been recovered.

Both the BC Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

A safety board spokeswoman said it sent a team of investigators into the site on the weekend.