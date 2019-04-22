

MIRAMICHI, N.B. -- Extra counsellors and staff will be on hand Tuesday at schools in a small New Brunswick town coping with the Easter weekend deaths of four students.

The teenagers died late Saturday near Miramichi, when their vehicle flipped after it veered off a wet, rural road and landed on its roof in a ditch filled with icy water.

The Anglophone North School District confirmed two of the victims attended James M. Hill Memorial High School in Miramichi, and the other two attended North and South Esk Regional High School in nearby Sunny Corner.

In a statement Monday, district superintendent Mark Donovan said the outpouring of support since the tragic accident had been "truly admirable."

Donovan says school districts across the province had also reached out with "heartfelt condolences and offers of support."

Police identified the victims as 17-year-old Cassie Lloyd of Escuminac, 18-year-old Emma Connick of Baranaby, 17-year-old Logan Matchett and 16-year-old Avery Astle, both from Strathadam.

"The district is truly grateful for the compassion being demonstrated for our students and families, not only from the Miramichi region, but from across the province," said Donovan.

Heidi Ryder, principal of James M. Hill Memorial, said students, staff and the entire community were grieving the loss of "four beautiful and talented young people."

"Cassie and Emma were leaders within our Tommie community, and members of this year's graduating class," said Ryder. "Cassie excelled academically and had fielded multiple university scholarship offers. Emma was committed to making a difference for children in Uganda through her Passion Project, WRED (World Reality Education) and involved in Rotary Interact."

Ryder said their absence would be keenly felt at the school.

David Cripps, principal of North and South Esk Regional, said students and staff were "devastated by the loss of Logan and Avery."

"Both were great students in the classroom and contributed to the school community through athletics, extra-curricular activities and leadership," said Cripps. "We will remember them always as treasured members of our school's community."