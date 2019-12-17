TORONTO -- People living in an eastern Ontario city may have felt the rumblings of a small earthquake Tuesday morning.

According to Natural Resources Canada, a 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Cornwall, Ont., a city located 103 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, at around 9:19 a.m.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

But several people did report feeling the quake. On Twitter, one resident compared the earthquake to a “big truck going by.”

According to statistical information on Natural Resources Canada’s website, the largest earthquake in this region was in 1732 when a 5.8-magnitude quake struck.

More recently, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in May 2013.