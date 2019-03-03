Small earthquake 'lightly felt' in Salmon Arm, B.C.: Earthquakes Canada
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 3, 2019 1:25PM EST
SALMON ARM , B.C. -- A small earthquake has gently rattled a community in British Columbia's southern Interior.
Earthquakes Canada says the 2.2-magnitude quake was "lightly felt" in Salmon Arm, B.C.
The federal agency says it struck one kilometre underground at 8:39 p.m. on Saturday.
It says there are no reports of damage.
Large earthquakes are rare in the region, where a magnitude 6.0 quake was last recorded in 1918.