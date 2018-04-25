Small aircraft short on fuel touches down on Calgary street
Small aircraft short on fuel touches down on Calgary street. (Source: Andrew Greig)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 8:59AM EDT
CALGARY - A small aircraft carrying six people has made an emergency landing on a Calgary street.
Police say the twin-engine plane was coming in this morning from the south, heading for a landing at the Calgary airport, when the pilot radioed in that the aircraft was running low on fuel.
Sgt. Duane Lepchuk, a police spokesman, says the plane came down shortly before 6:00 a.m. on a two-lane stretch of 36th Street, about five kilometres south of the airport near the Trans-Canada Highway.
None of the four passengers and two crew members were hurt.
Lepchuk says there was minimal traffic on the street at the time and there are no reports of drivers having to swerve to miss the plane.
There was no immediate word on the origin of the plane's flight, or who owns the aircraft.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Quebec mosque shooting suspect couldn't invoke NCR defence: psychiatrist
- Former N.L. cab driver to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions
- Small aircraft short on fuel touches down on Calgary street
- Ontario men save skunk with head trapped inside a pop can
- Tip leads police to half of Grolsch beer stolen from near Montreal