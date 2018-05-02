Small aircraft makes emergency landing in field near Vancouver, B.C.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 7:17PM EDT
MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. -- Police say a small aircraft has made an emergency landing in a field outside of Vancouver.
Ridge Meadows RCMP say only the pilot was on board when the plane came down near 203 Street and Golden Ears Way on Wednesday afternoon.
Transportation Safety Board spokesman Chris Krepski says the plane is an Osprey 2 amateur-built aircraft.
He says the safety board will be investigating, but will not send anyone out to the scene.
Mounties say the pilot is being treated for minor injuries.
There's no word yet on why the emergency landing was necessary.
Last week, a plane with a damaged wing landed on a busy boulevard in Calgary, just days after another small aircraft landed on a highway median in B.C.'s Interior.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
UPDATE: Paramedics say one person suffered minor injuries after a small aircraft experienced a "hard landing" in Pitt Meadows shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.— CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) May 2, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man who died behind wall in women's washroom climbed into vent
- Feral peacocks ruffle feathers in Surrey, B.C.
- Small aircraft makes emergency landing in field near Vancouver, B.C.
- RCMP charge southern Alberta man after woman's horses sold to slaughterhouse
- Canada loses NAFTA court challenge, reviving environmental concerns