'Slow-moving' storm system bringing snow to parts of Canada

At least three provinces are bracing for a low-pressure system bringing wet, heavy snow.

On Thursday, Environment Canada issued weather warnings for southern parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario due to a storm system from the U.S.

The same system is responsible for tornadoes across the central States where two people were killed. As the storm moves north, it mixes with cool air resulting in a blanket of snow with heavy accumulation for Canada.

"Because the temperatures are so close to zero right across all three regions, we're going to see any snow that falls as that heavy wet snow," CTV's Your Morning chief meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said on Thursday.

Throughout Thursday and Friday, snow is expected to intensify in Saskatchewan and drop 5 centimetres on Regina, Old Post, Wood Mountain and Killdeer. The province is under a snowfall warning from Environment Canada.

As the storm system travels eastward, parts of Manitoba could see up to 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, the winter storm warning from Environment Canada reads.

The communities of Winnipeg, Killarney, Morden and Swan River are expecting "the slow-moving disturbance" to bring snow Thursday into Friday.

A number of schools closed across the province on Thursday anticipating the wintry weather.

"It's just going to get worse as the day goes on today," McEwen said.

Northwest Ontario is expecting snow totals of 15 to 25 centimetres from the system which is moving through Thursday afternoon and overnight Friday.

Kenora, Dryden and Sioux-Lookout are under a winter storm warning by Environment Canada with the heaviest accumulation expected Friday morning.

"The good thing about this snow is that it typically doesn't stick around for a long time because it has such a high moisture content," McEwen said. "The melting happens a little more rapidly than the snow that we see earlier in the year."

The warmer air from the low-pressure system is expected to bring potentially severe thunderstorms to southern Ontario on Friday.

It will travel across the province Friday into Saturday towards the Ottawa Valley and Montreal.