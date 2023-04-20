'Slow-moving' storm system bringing snow to parts of Canada

What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep

Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

Here's how much income is needed to buy a home in major Canadian cities

Although average home prices in most major cities have dropped over the last year, this doesn't mean residential properties have become more affordable for Canadians, new data shows. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market in Canada, and the minimum annual income needed to purchase property in these areas.

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

  • Vape flavour ban will shutter 400 stores: Vaping Shops Alliance

    A group of vaping shops says the abolition in three months of the right to market flavours for vaping products, as announced Wednesday by the Quebec government, will lead to the closure of 400 vaping shops in Quebec. Quebec Vaping Shops Alliance spokesperson David Lévesque said his industry represents more than $300 million in economic benefits and that the 400 independent shops employ more than 2,200 people.

  • Police investigating deadly shooting of Laval man

    Laval police (SPL) officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Chomedey district. Police received a call shortly after 7 a.m. about gunshots on Havre Street near 83rd Avenue, just off the shores of the Riviere des Prairies.

