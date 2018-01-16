

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pair of eels has been found in the restroom of an east-end Toronto mall.

Mall staff told CTV Toronto that a customer found the eels inside a plastic bag in one of the Scarborough Town Centre’s washrooms on Monday afternoon.

An eight-second video of the eels emerged on Tuesday. In the clip, the two eels are seen slithering around on the washroom floor while someone is heard saying: “This is something else.”

The eels are now safely inside an aquarium in a nearby pet store. Staff at the store say the eels appear to be Asian swamp eels, which are popular in the live food trade.

Workers at the pet store have been in contact with Ministry of Natural Resources staff who plan on picking up the eels sometime on Tuesday.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Scott Lightfoot