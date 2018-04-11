

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dayna Brons, the athletic therapist for the Humboldt Broncos, has died of her injuries, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The health authority issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of her family.

“Dayna passed away peacefully this afternoon as a result of her injuries. She was surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her,” the statement reads.

“Dayna will be forever remembered for her joyful smile, and her passion and love of sport,” the statement goes on.

Brons was “extremely proud to be part of the Broncos family,” according to her family.

The statement thanks first responders, emergency staff, “all those who have cared for Dayna over these last few days for their support” and “everyone across Saskatchewan and Canada for their love and prayers during this very difficult time.”

The Broncos’ team bus was involved in a collision last Friday near Tisdale, Sask.