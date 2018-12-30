Sixteen-year-old boy killed in Quebec ATV crash
MONTREAL -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after an ATV accident in Quebec's Eastern Townships yesterday.
The all-terrain vehicle lurched out of control as the teen tried to climb a hill in a quarry near Stanbridge Station, about 70 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
Quebec provincial police say the teen was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.
Authorities are investigating.