Six-year-old boy dead after collision with snowplow on Alberta highway: RCMP
The site of a fatal collision in Alberta is seen in this Google Maps image. RCMP say the crash happened near Edson, Alta. on the eastbound lanes of Highway 16, between Range Road 142 and 144. (Source: Google Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 6:37PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 12, 2019 6:55PM EST
EDSON, Alta. - A six-year-old boy is dead after police say the pickup truck he was in collided with a snowplow between Edmonton and Jasper National Park.
RCMP say the truck was headed east on Highway 16 near Edson on Friday afternoon when it hit the plow, which was stopped on a highway shoulder.
The child, who was from the Edson area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The boy's father, who was driving the truck, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the plow wasn't hurt.
Police say they're still investigating.
