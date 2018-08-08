Six people killed in crash on Alberta highway
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 8:00AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 9:57AM EDT
Six people were killed in a collision on a highway between Jasper and Banff, Alta., adding to what has been a deadly week on the province’s roads.
Alberta Health Services says the crash occurred Tuesday evening on Highway 93 in Jasper National Park.
Information on the number of vehicles involved and the identity of the six people killed was not available. Two other people were taken to hospital as a result of the collision.
A separate crash occurred on a nearby stretch of the highway about three hours later. Six people were injured in that collision. None of their injuries were considered to be life-threatening.
The highway remained closed to all traffic as of late Tuesday night. It had reopened by Wednesday morning.
Prior to the collision, there had been eight deaths reported on Alberta roadways since Sunday, when two young boys were killed when the trailer they were riding in overturned. Two adults and one child died Monday night in a collision near Sylvan Lake, while three people were killed in a crash on Highway 22 outside Calgary Tuesday morning.
With files from CTV Calgary and CTV Edmonton
