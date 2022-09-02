Six people injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion, police say
Police say six people have been injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., about 150 kilometres west of St. John's.
RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland says one of the six people is seriously injured, but she says she has no more information about the incident.
Cresta Fund Management bought the refinery last November and renamed it Braya Renewable Fuels.
Its new owners said at the time the facility would be converted to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.
Karen White of National Public Relations says there were injuries in an “incident” at the plant, but she had no further details.
She says the public relations firm will gather information and release a statement about what happened.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.
