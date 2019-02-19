

The Canadian Press





DEER LAKE, N.L. -- Six people were sent to hospital after a pileup involving 15 vehicles, including three tractor trailers, on the Trans-Canada Highway in western Newfoundland.

RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power says the collision happened in whiteout conditions at about 10:20 a.m. local time Monday near Birchy Narrows.

The Mounties say who people were seriously injured.

Part of the highway was closed as crews worked the clear the scene, but RCMP say one lane reopened to traffic by about 4 p.m. local time.

Photos of the pileup showed heavily damaged vehicles off the road, some pinned underneath other vehicles.

Environment Canada had issued a weather warning for the Deer Lake-Humber Valley area Monday, indicating there could be snow squalls and blowing snow.