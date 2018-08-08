

CTVNews.ca Staff





Six people, including two U.S. visitors, were killed and two other Americans have life-threatening injuries after a fiery collision between Jasper and Banff, Alta.

Police say the apparent head-on collision occurred Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m., on Highway 93 near Honeymoon Lake in Jasper National Park.

Jasper RCMP say that a van travelling northbound hit a southbound vehicle, causing both to catch on fire.

“The van had five occupants, all members of a family who were visiting from the (United) States,” RCMP said.

“Two of those occupants were declared deceased on scene, while two were transported to Edmonton hospitals in very serious condition,” according to police. “The fifth occupant, a young toddler, was transported to the Jasper Hospital and was assessed as having no injury.”

All four occupants of the southbound vehicle died, police said. Their nationality is not known.

The third vehicle that went off the road had two occupants who suffered minor injuries, police said.

Air ambulance service STARS said one of the critically injured people was a 26-year-old woman.

Gagan Sidhu, who was visiting the area from Surrey, B.C., said he came upon the crash scene before emergency responders arrived.

Sidhu told CTV News Channel Wednesday that he and his wife saw smoke and initially assumed it was a forest fire.

“We approached the scene (and) could see two cars burning in the middle of the road,” he added.

Sidhu said two men were lying on the road, one of them quiet and the other “a bit responsive.”

“We tried to reach out to him and engage him in our conversation, (asking) if he can stay with us until the emergency services arrive,” Sidhu said. The man stopped responding before emergency crews arrived, according to Sidhu.

He said several other passersby also stopped to help, using shovels and fire extinguishers to try to hold the flames back.

A lack of cell phone reception meant nobody was able to call 911 for help from the scene, but one couple rushed north toward Jasper until they could get service, according to Sidhu.

RCMP Sgt. Rick Bidaisee of the Jasper RCMP detachment thanked members of the public for assisting the injured. He says their actions helped to save lives.

A separate crash occurred on a nearby stretch of the highway about three hours later. Six people were injured in that collision. None of their injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

The highway remained closed to all traffic as of late Tuesday night. It had reopened by Wednesday morning.

Prior to the collision, there had been eight deaths reported on Alberta roadways since Sunday, when two young boys were killed when the trailer they were riding in overturned. Two adults and one child died Monday night in a collision near Sylvan Lake, while three people were killed in a crash on Highway 22 outside Calgary Tuesday morning.

With files from CTV Calgary and CTV Edmonton