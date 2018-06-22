Six-month-old baby found dead in Montreal vehicle
Montreal police officers block off a scene in Griffintown after a six-month-old baby was found dead in a vehicle on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Montreal police say a father who forgot to drop off his six-month-old son at a daycare on Friday morning found the baby’s lifeless body in his vehicle after work.
The father made the heartbreaking discovery around 5:30 p.m. when he went to pick up his son from daycare, but staff said the boy didn’t arrive that day.
The man then rushed to the nearby vehicle, where the little boy was found dead.
Police say the child was seated in a rear-facing seat, and the father forgot to drop him off at daycare.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate the baby, but he was declared dead at the scene.
A coroner attended the scene. The child’s parents were transported to hospital in a state of nervous shock, police said.
