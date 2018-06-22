Six-month-old baby found dead in Montreal car
Montreal police officers block off a scene in Griffintown after a six-month-old baby was found dead in a vehicle on Friday, June 22, 2018. (Source: Max Harrold, CTV Montreal)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 8:49PM EDT
A six-month old baby was found dead in a car in Montreal Friday, and police believe it had been left in the vehicle for hours.
Montreal Police confirmed that the infant was found around 5:30 p.m. in Griffintown, a downtown neighbourhood near the city’s old port.
Police told CTV Montreal that the child is believed to have been in the vehicle since Friday morning.
The vehicle was found near William Street and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard.
More to come.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- High Indigenous prison rate 'unacceptable': Supreme Court chief justice
- Crucial Crown evidence ruled out as Dellen Millard's murder trial nears end
- MeToo for restaurants? Canadian culinary workers call for culture shift
- Police say 'bear suit' inventor Troy Hurtubise died in northern Ont. highway crash
- Calgary man in hospital after city buses collide