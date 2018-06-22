

CTVNews.ca Staff





A six-month old baby was found dead in a car in Montreal Friday, and police believe it had been left in the vehicle for hours.

Montreal Police confirmed that the infant was found around 5:30 p.m. in Griffintown, a downtown neighbourhood near the city’s old port.

Police told CTV Montreal that the child is believed to have been in the vehicle since Friday morning.

The vehicle was found near William Street and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard.

More to come.