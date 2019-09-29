

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Niagara Regional Police say six people were injured in a shooting at a St. Catharines, Ont., nightclub early Sunday.

The department said four men and two women were sent to hospital. Two of them were taken to an out-of-town hospital, one by air ambulance.

Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch said online he was in Ottawa for the National Peace Officer's Memorial, but would head back to Niagara to provide support.

"This is a very concerning and troubling incident in our region. We have a number of detectives and resources dedicated to this investigation," he said in a tweet.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Sabourin said officers were called to the Karma nightclub at about 2:30 a.m.

She said a description of the suspect would be released when there is an accurate one to share.

Information about the victims was not being provided as detectives continued investigating, Sabourin said.

Police said anyone with information should contact the department.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 29, 2019.