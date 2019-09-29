Six injured, two seriously, at nightclub shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.
A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 2:15PM EDT
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Niagara Regional Police say six people were injured in a shooting at a St. Catharines, Ont., nightclub early Sunday.
The department said four men and two women were sent to hospital. Two of them were taken to an out-of-town hospital, one by air ambulance.
Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch said online he was in Ottawa for the National Peace Officer's Memorial, but would head back to Niagara to provide support.
"This is a very concerning and troubling incident in our region. We have a number of detectives and resources dedicated to this investigation," he said in a tweet.
Police spokeswoman Stephanie Sabourin said officers were called to the Karma nightclub at about 2:30 a.m.
She said a description of the suspect would be released when there is an accurate one to share.
Information about the victims was not being provided as detectives continued investigating, Sabourin said.
Police said anyone with information should contact the department.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 29, 2019.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman heartbroken after dog plummets 90 metres while chasing a stick
- Lotto 649 jackpot rising to $17M after no winner drawn Saturday
- Monday could have been a stat holiday. This is why it isn't
- Six injured, two seriously, at nightclub shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.
- Canadian sculptor's latest creation finds a home in the Vatican