

The Canadian Press





ERIN, Ont. -- Provincial police say six Belgian draft horses are dead following a fire at a barn in Erin, Ont., early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene of the fire at about 2:30 a.m., and found the barn fully engulfed in flames.

They say nobody was injured, but the structure was destroyed and damage is estimated at $1 million.

Police say initial reports indicated seven horses had died but that number has been reduced to six.

Police say the office of the fire marshal is investigating.