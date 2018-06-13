Six horses dead, barn destroyed in early-morning fire
Ontario Provincial Police cars are shown in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 9:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 2:26PM EDT
ERIN, Ont. -- Provincial police say six Belgian draft horses are dead following a fire at a barn in Erin, Ont., early Wednesday morning.
Police say they were called to the scene of the fire at about 2:30 a.m., and found the barn fully engulfed in flames.
They say nobody was injured, but the structure was destroyed and damage is estimated at $1 million.
Police say initial reports indicated seven horses had died but that number has been reduced to six.
Police say the office of the fire marshal is investigating.
