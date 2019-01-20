

CTVNews.ca Staff





Six bald eagles have died and six more are in veterinary care after being poisoned on Vancouver Island.

Volunteers with the local Raptor Rescue Society found two of the birds on Wednesday and 10 more on Saturday.

The surviving animals are responding to treatment, but the type of poison and its source are unknown, the society said.

“The assumption is they’ve probably all fed off of the same carcass,” Robyn Radcliffe from The Raptor Rescue Society told CTV Vancouver.

“Euthanizing an animal and then dumping it illegally or accidently disposing of it improperly, we don’t know.”

Volunteers plan to search the area where the birds were previously found.

In a Facebook post, The Raptor Rescue Society appealed for help to find any more poisoned eagles.

“The birds needed to be emptied of their crop contents, provided with warmth, given activated charcoal and intravenous fluids,” Ken Langelier, a spokesperson for the society wrote.

“Anyone in the Cowichan Valley is asked to look for sleepy, 'drunken', or dead bald eagles.”