Six dead, including three children, in head-on Saskatchewan highway crash
The location of Elrose, Sask., where a crash involving two SUVs claimed the lives of six people on Friday, June 29, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 11:25PM EDT
ELROSE, Sask. -- Six people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in southwestern Saskatchewan.
RCMP say two SUVs collided head-on north of Elrose on Highway 4.
Two adults and three children were found dead in one of the vehicles.
A woman who was the only person in the other SUV also died.
RCMP say there were no other people in the vehicles and no names will be released.
Mounties say they are contacting next of kin.
