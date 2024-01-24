The latest on the deadly plane crash near Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital
The Office of the Chief Coroner in the Northwest Territories says four passengers and two Northwestern Air Lease crew members have died in a plane crash near the town of Fort Smith.
A passenger plane crashed early Tuesday near the town of Fort Smith, N.W.T., close the Alberta boundary. The coroner's office has confirmed there are fatalities.
Global mining giant Rio Tinto has said a number of its staff were on the plane headed to the Diavik Diamond Mine, 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
The plane took off on Tuesday from the airport in Fort Smith, near the Alberta boundary, when it lost contact and crashed near the banks of the Slave River.
Mining company Rio Tinto says a number of its staff were on the plane, which was headed to its Diavik Diamond Mine, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
The aircraft was registered to Northwestern Air Lease, which said it had been chartered.
It remains unclear how many people were aboard, though the airline's website says the type of plane in question can carry 19 passengers.
