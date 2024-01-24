Canada

    • The latest on the deadly plane crash near Fort Smith, N.W.T.

    Share

    A passenger plane crashed early Tuesday near the town of Fort Smith, N.W.T., close the Alberta boundary. The coroner's office has confirmed there are fatalities.

    Global mining giant Rio Tinto has said a number of its staff were on the plane headed to the Diavik Diamond Mine, 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife. 

    The plane took off on Tuesday from the airport in Fort Smith, near the Alberta boundary, when it lost contact and crashed near the banks of the Slave River.

    Mining company Rio Tinto says a number of its staff were on the plane, which was headed to its Diavik Diamond Mine, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

    The aircraft was registered to Northwestern Air Lease, which said it had been chartered.

    It remains unclear how many people were aboard, though the airline's website says the type of plane in question can carry 19 passengers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News