

The Canadian Press





PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- The province's police watchdog agency says it's investigating following the death of a man in Parry Sound, Ont.

Provincial police say an officer was called to assist a man who had collapsed on the street shortly before noon on Saturday.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officer began CPR and administered naloxone before paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital.

OPP say 61-year-old William Black of Parry Sound was pronounced dead in hospital.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.