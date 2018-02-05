

The Canadian Press





TIMMINS, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was hospitalized after spending time in police custody in Timmins over the weekend.

The Special Investigations Unit says Timmins police were called to a hospital on Saturday afternoon to investigate a 62-year-old woman.

The agency says the woman left the hospital in a taxi but was arrested later that afternoon after allegedly causing a disturbance at a shelter.

The SIU says she was in a jail cell until about 10 p.m., when an ambulance was called and she was hospitalized.

On Sunday, police were notified that the woman had died in hospital and the SIU launched an investigation.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death or serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.