

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- The province's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was shot by an officer in Kingston, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says an officer came across a man assaulting another person at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

The SIU says the man was shot by an officer after an altercation with police at the scene.

It says the man began harming himself with a knife soon after, and a second officer discharged his stun gun on him.

The agency says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU says a post-mortem is scheduled for Friday morning in Kingston.