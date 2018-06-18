SIU investigating death after naloxone administered by officer in Port Hope, Ont.
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 1:31PM EDT
PORT HOPE, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 48-year-old man after officers administered naloxone to him.
The Special Investigation Unit says police were called to a home in Port Hope, Ont., shortly before midnight on Sunday.
The agency says that when officers arrived, they began performing CPR on a man and gave him naloxone.
It says the man was taken by paramedics to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
