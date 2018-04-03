SIU investigating after man, 19, fatally shot by police in Hamilton
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in Hamilton that left a 19-year-old man dead. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 10:28PM EDT
HAMILTON -- The province's police watchdog is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Hamilton.
The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton police officers responded to a call about an armed man (on Caledon Avenue, north of Tyrone Drive) at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The SIU says police became involved in an "interaction" with a 19-year-old man, but did not release details about the encounter.
The agency says two officers shot the man, who was pronounced dead in hospital.
Five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
The SIU investigates all reports involving police where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Cruise passengers angry about ship under 'full-blown construction' during vacation
- Lac-Megantic tragedy: Crown says bankrupt railway won't have to stand trial
- Calgary police officer who was shot last week released from hospital
- Montreal politician calls for police to allow turbans and hijabs
- SIU investigating after man, 19, fatally shot by police in Hamilton