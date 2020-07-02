OTTAWA -- The RCMP says a situation at Rideau Hall has been resolved safely, after reports of a suspicious incident near the residence of the governor general.

Ottawa Police tweeted a request that residents avoid the area early Thursday morning, but weren’t clear on the details of the operation.

CTV News confirmed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were not at Rideau Cottage, which is on the same grounds.

The situation at Rideau Hall has been resolved safely. More information will follow shortly. #Ottnews — National Division RCMP (@Nat_Div_RCMP) July 2, 2020

(1/2) At approximately 6:40 this morning, an armed man was able to access the grounds of 1 Sussex Drive. The Prime Minister and the Governor General were not present at the moment of the incident. — National Division RCMP (@Nat_Div_RCMP) July 2, 2020

(2/2)The man was arrested shortly after without any incident. He is currently in custody and is being interviewed. We are not releasing his identity at this time as charges are pending. — National Division RCMP (@Nat_Div_RCMP) July 2, 2020