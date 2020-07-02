Advertisement
'Situation resolved' after police operation at Rideau Hall
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 9:12AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 2, 2020 9:33AM EDT
The RCMP is conducting an investigation at Rideau Hall. (Ryan Lee/CTV Morning Live)
OTTAWA -- The RCMP says a situation at Rideau Hall has been resolved safely, after reports of a suspicious incident near the residence of the governor general.
Ottawa Police tweeted a request that residents avoid the area early Thursday morning, but weren’t clear on the details of the operation.
CTV News confirmed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were not at Rideau Cottage, which is on the same grounds.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...
