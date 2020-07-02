OTTAWA -- The RCMP says a situation at Rideau Hall has been resolved safely, after an “armed man” was found near the residence of the governor general.

In a series of tweets, the RCMP said the man was able to get access to the grounds of 1 Sussex Drive at 6:40 a.m. He was arrested shortly after “without any incident.”

“He is currently in custody and is being interviewed. We are not releasing his identity at this time as charges are pending,” reads the update.

Ottawa Police tweeted a request that residents avoid the area early Thursday morning, but weren’t clear on the details of the operation.

Police confirmed Governor General Julie Payette was not at her residence. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family are staying on the same grounds at Rideau Cottage but were also absent at the time of the incident.

More details to come...

