

The Canadian Press





Some families of Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims are surprised to learn that error-riddled obituaries of their loved ones have been posted on a website that's selling flowers and memorial candles, but isn't donating the money.

Eleven of the 16 people who died when the hockey team's bus collided with a semi on April 6th are listed on the Everhere website, which calls itself one of North America's largest databases for obituaries.

But Russell Herold, whose 16-year-old son, Adam, died in the tragedy, says his family never agreed to post the information, which incorrectly lists his son's place of death as Wolseley, Saskatchewan, east of Regina.

The site's obituary for Dayna Brons, the team's athletic therapist, states the 24-year-old died in Lake Lenore, Saskatchewan, which was where she went to school, not where she died.

"It makes me a little uncomfortable that they're profiting off it without permission of the families," said Eric Brons, Dayna's brother.

Everhere did not respond when contacted by The Canadian Press on the weekend.