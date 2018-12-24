

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Montreal





For the fourth time in just over a year, a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, has been vandalized with red paint in Montreal.

The monument in Place du Canada was defaced Monday morning and police say they have no suspects.

In the past, various anti-racist and anti-colonial activists have taken credit for the vandalism.

The statue was first defaced with the red paint in November 2017, then again in August and October of this year.

Vandalism of similar Macdonald statues has occurred in cities across Canada. In August, a temporary plaque where a removed statue had stood in Victoria, B.C. was vandalized, and in downtown Regina, the hands of a Macdonald statue were painted red.

The controversy over Macdonald arose out of debate over what to do about commemorations of historical figures who played a role in the creation and continuation of residential schools in Canada.