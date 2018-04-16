

CTVNews.ca Staff





A blast of heavy and wet snow in western Alberta on Monday could blanket the area with enough to exceed the area’s monthly average, experts say.

Environment Canada has issued warnings that 10-20 centimetres of “heavy, wet snow” is expected to fall in much of western Alberta on Monday, as a result of a low-pressure system.

The federal agency said early Monday morning that snowfall has already begun in the southwestern parts of the province and will move north throughout the day.

In Calgary, low-lying areas are expected to be hit with around 10 centimetres of snow while higher areas, such as the northwestern part of the city, are expected to receive more.

According to statistics from the Weather Network, Calgary typically receives an average of 15 centimetres of snow in April. The city has already been hit with 16.1 centimetres of snow this month.

Forecasters say improved weather looks to be on the horizon for the city, however. Clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected beginning on Wednesday, with a high of 12 C expected on Saturday.

In the meantime, Environment Canada is urging those travelling to be careful, as visibility may be suddenly reduced. The agency is also warning people clearing their driveways to take frequent breaks from lifting the heavy snow.

Parts of southeastern British Columbia are also part of the warning, where residents can expect a similar dumping. Some regions could receive as much as 35 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the city of Calgary, with snow starting tonight and continuing on through tomorrow. Be sure to check the latest flight times with your airline or on https://t.co/0Rd6BTh4Zc, and drive safe! �� #YYC — YYC (@FlyYYC) April 16, 2018

Me all weekend after the #Raptors won Saturday vs. me this morning with 20cm of snow about to come down. #Calgary #YYC pic.twitter.com/rlXDb6TbxO — Kevin Nimmock (@KevinNimmock) April 16, 2018

Dear Calgary’s Weather,



I’m effin tired of snow, can we PLEASE have some good sunny weather? �� — Ayesha Anwar (@AyeshaAnwar123) April 16, 2018