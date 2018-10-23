

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Irish are famous for their musical ability – but now a singing donkey wants some credit too.

Martin Stanton regularly visits Harriet with treats near his home in rural Galway, in the west of Ireland.

The tuneful animal has become an internet sensation after he decided to record his visit on Sunday when he arrived with a bag of treats.

Having abandoned the more traditional hee-haw, Harriet has never really sounded like other donkeys, Stanton says, but this was the first time he had heard her sing in such a high octave.

Stanton, who works at a local gym, told CTVNews.ca: “I couldn’t stop laughing – she’s never made that noise.

“I think she was pleased to see the bag of treats. I try to see her as often as possible, work permitting.

“She loves carrots and bread but her absolute favourite is ginger nut biscuits. She's so friendly and gentle.”

Stanton, 51, has lived in picturesque Toureen, in the Connemara region of Galway for the past 14 years.

His neigh-boring donkey is kept as a pet about 15 minutes away from him.

“I know the family who own her and they are lovely people,” he said.