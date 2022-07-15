'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
Since the Bank of Canada announced the biggest interest rate hike in decades aimed at tempering rising inflation, Canadians have been assessing the impact on their purchase decisions and financial futures.
This week, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians what impact the unexpectedly large rate hike will have on their lives.
While some are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, who are hoping to enter the housing market, see the hike as a “positive” opportunity amid falling housing prices.
TROUBLE FOR HOMEOWNERS:
Catherine Sarginson, from Victoria, B.C., wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca about the troubles she is now facing as a homeowner. “The cost of gas and groceries is already killing me. The interest rates on my mortgage line of credit has hiked my payments by over $80 before this latest hike. I have to renew my mortgage next year and I don't know what I am going to do. I have already cut out cable, sold my TV set, cancelled the newspapers and magazines. I haven't been to a movie in three years. I haven't bought any new clothes in over four years. There is simply no way for me to cut back anymore.”
Kevan Spice, another homeowner from Alberta, emailed to say that the interest rate increase is driving him to a financial “breaking point.”
“I have a job in the housing construction industry and my work has almost came to a stand-still due to people’s fears of unfeasible interest on their mortgage and an inability to absorb the increased costs,” he wrote. “The cost of my daily living has gone up beyond the point I can afford to pay with my current financial situation. Primarily, all my money is being allotted to necessities and not extra loans outside of my mortgage.”
Another Canadian homeowner, Tjreddy Pierrefonds, who did not disclose a location, wrote that costs towards vacations, home improvements and entertainment expenses now need to be cut to offset the increase in payment.
Many Canadians, however, also see opportunity in the central bank’s big rate hike.
'POSITIVE' IMPACTS:
James Stockton, from Waterloo, Ont., wrote that the drastic interest rate hikes are having only a “positive impact” for him.
“I'm not a homeowner and my business does not own our space, and lately there's been no hope of that ever changing,” he wrote to CTVNews.ca. “The only place where my money has had any chance of growth for several years now has been the markets, which have now tanked and wiped out a significant amount of my wealth. The pandemic has crippled my business substantially and we haven't come close to bouncing back yet (though we’re moving in the right direction slowly). The bottom line is that inflation is hurting my business and chipping away at my real income substantially.”
Garry Miles, from Riverview N.B., wrote that he expects a major correction to home prices to “seriously hurt some but allow others to take advantage of falling house prices.”
“Personally, I am retired with no debt,” he wrote. “So the increased rates payable on GICs is very welcome as they have minimal risk and I must convert my small RRSP to a RIF next year.”
Ross Reynolds, who did not disclose a location, also emailed CTVNews.ca, writing that the increase will have “zero effect" on him.
“I have no debt what so ever,” he wrote.
He added that “those with a mortgage, and those that paid thousands and thousands over asking price are in trouble for sure.”
Editor’s note: Responses have been edited for grammar and clarity.
