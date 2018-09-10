

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. - Homicide detectives in Metro Vancouver say there are significant developments in the unsolved slaying of a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it will hold a news conference today to discuss the Marrisa Shen case.

Shen, who police believe was the victim of a random attack, was found dead in Burnaby's Central Park just hours after leaving her home on the evening of July 18, 2017.

Security video showed her entering a nearby fast-food restaurant shortly after 6 p.m. and she was last seen walking near the restaurant about an hour later.

Her mother reported her missing at 11:30 that night and her body was found in the park early the next morning.

When police renewed an appeal for information on the first anniversary of Shen's death eight weeks ago, Cpl. Frank Jang said investigators were closer to finding her killer.

CTV News has learned police have arrested and charged a man in the death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in Burnaby in July 2017. Ibrahim Ali has been charged. We’ll hear from IHIT at 10am. I’m live on @CTVVancouver now with the latest. pic.twitter.com/Ai3fgbZ9iI — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) September 10, 2018