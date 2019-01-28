'Significant' development expected in McArthur case
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 12:23PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 28, 2019 12:25PM EST
Toronto police say a “significant development” is expected when alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur appears in court on Tuesday.
He will appear at the 361 University Ave. courtroom in Toronto at 9:30 a.m.
McArthur is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.
