Toronto police say a “significant development” is expected when alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur appears in court on Tuesday.

He will appear at the 361 University Ave. courtroom in Toronto at 9:30 a.m.

McArthur is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.