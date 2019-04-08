'Significant development' expected in case of neurosurgeon accused of killing wife
Mohammed Shamji appears in court on April 1, 2019. (Sketch by John Mantha)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 9:49AM EDT
Toronto police say a "significant development" is expected today in the case of a neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife.
Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.
Shamji is scheduled to appear at a Toronto courthouse this morning.
Jury selection in his case was scheduled to begin this week.
Fric-Shamji, a family doctor at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital, was last seen Nov. 30, 2016.
Her beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto the following day.
Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested a day later.
