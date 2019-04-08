

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a "significant development" is expected today in the case of a neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife.

Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.

Shamji is scheduled to appear at a Toronto courthouse this morning.

Jury selection in his case was scheduled to begin this week.

Fric-Shamji, a family doctor at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital, was last seen Nov. 30, 2016.

Her beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto the following day.

Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested a day later.