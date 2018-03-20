

The Canadian Press





Calgary Police have recovered a number of collectibles including a framed jersey signed by former hockey legend Gordie Howe as part of a drug investigation.

Investigators arrested a man late last month and say they believe stolen property was exchanged for drugs over a period of nine days.

Police recovered cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cannabis, as well as counterfeit U.S. cash along with a number of collectibles, including Howe's jersey.

They also recovered a picture signed by the band Tragically Hip, an electric guitar autographed by singer Sass Jordan along with vintage comic books and hockey and trading cards.

John Christopher Fraser, who is 43 from Calgary, is facing 37 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.

Investigators are now trying to identify who owns the collectibles.