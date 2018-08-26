

CTVNews.ca Staff





After 133 years of servicing Catholics in Saint John, N.B., St. Peter’s Church held its final Sunday mass.

“It’s bitter, yes,” parishioner Janet Garnett told CTV Atlantic. “It’s a sign of the times, I guess.”

Although the historic church’s pews were packed Sunday, the closure is being blamed on dwindling interest and declining attendance.

“I feel that had this many people come here every Sunday, we wouldn’t be here today doing this interview,” parishioner Dean Boudreau told CTV Atlantic outside the church. “So, if the parishioners supported the church more, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Boudreau even married his wife, Rosemary Boudreau, in the building. She has been attending services at the church for as long as she can remember.

“I was what, a month old when I first started coming to this church?” she said.

Rev. Donald Savoie, the church’s pastor, admits that church turnout has been decreasing in Saint John as well as throughout the Catholic Church at large.

“We’re very affluent, although we may not think that we’re affluent, and I think that erodes certain values of community,” Savoie explained in an interview with CTV Atlantic. “You know, people are mobile.”

Savoie said that it would have taken a million dollars to keep the church running.

“We don’t have that type of money,” he added.

It is a situation that other churches in the area are facing as well. In April, the Diocese of Saint John revealed that it would be closing nine of its 79 churches around New Brunswick. Savoie expects more -- both in the province and throughout the world -- will follow suit. In the meantime, what remains of his congregation will be merged with another in Saint John in September.

