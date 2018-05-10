Shut section of Trans-Canada Highway to open in N.B.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 7:13AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 10, 2018 10:01AM EDT
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Transportation officials in New Brunswick say they hope to reopen the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton at noon Friday.
The four-lane route has been closed for the past week because of flooding.
The water has receded but now crews are removing all the debris, mainly logs and driftwood, from the highway.
Norm Clouston, the general manager of Maritime Road Development Corp, says crews expected to remove about 25 tandem truck loads of debris by noon local time today and will remove another 20-30 truckloads.
The Fredericton-to-Moncton stretch of highway sees 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles daily.
Water levels are continuing to recede in the Saint John River, opening the door to what will likely be a long and costly cleanup after record-breaking flooding.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ex-FBI director Comey to speak about book at event in Toronto today
- Woman caught on video grabbing flowers from Toronto van attack memorial
- High court will hear case on citizenship of Russian spy kids
- Toronto van attack suspect appears in court
- Manitoba 'can't buy a drop of rain' amid historic drought