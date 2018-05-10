

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Transportation officials in New Brunswick say they hope to reopen the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton at noon Friday.

The four-lane route has been closed for the past week because of flooding.

The water has receded but now crews are removing all the debris, mainly logs and driftwood, from the highway.

Norm Clouston, the general manager of Maritime Road Development Corp, says crews expected to remove about 25 tandem truck loads of debris by noon local time today and will remove another 20-30 truckloads.

The Fredericton-to-Moncton stretch of highway sees 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles daily.

Water levels are continuing to recede in the Saint John River, opening the door to what will likely be a long and costly cleanup after record-breaking flooding.