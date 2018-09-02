Shovel Lake wildfire, one of B.C.'s largest, now contained
The Shovel Lake wildfire burns near the Nadleh Whut'en First Nation in Fort Fraser, B.C., on Thursday August 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 1:55PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- The BC Wildfire Service says one of British Columbia's largest active wildfires has been contained more than a month after it was initially discovered.
After growing to more than 900 square kilometres, the fire burning near Shovel Lake in northwestern B.C. was hit with scattered showers over night, and the wildfire service says further growth is unlikely.
The wildfire service says the forecast in the area is favourable for Sunday.
Highs are expected in the mid to upper teens, and there's plenty of moisture in the air with a humidity index of nearly 40 per cent.
This comes after winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour hit the blaze on Friday, which did not push the fire past the established containment lines.
Several evacuation alerts in the area were rescinded earlier on August 31, though further evacuation orders and alerts in the area will remain in effect, including an alert issued by the district of Fort St. James, a municipality due northeast of the wildfire.
An area restriction for public safety will remain in place for the wildfire near Shovel Lake until at least noon on Sept. 15.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Shovel Lake wildfire, one of B.C.'s largest, now contained
- Wife of Quebec man stuck in Cuba ponders legal action against Canada
- 20 years later: Memorial for Swissair Flight 111 crash
- Three mutilated skunks found in Vancouver neigbourhood
- Health Canada just saying no to old-school anti-marijuana ad campaigns