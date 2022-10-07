Shorts or a jacket (and umbrella)? Thanksgiving forecast varies across the country

A man walks in the water off Locarno Beach during a stretch of unseasonably warm weather as smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and in the U.S. hangs over the downtown core, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) A man walks in the water off Locarno Beach during a stretch of unseasonably warm weather as smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and in the U.S. hangs over the downtown core, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada permanently banning top Iranian regime officials, levelling new sanctions

Canada is permanently banning top members of the Iranian regime from coming into the country, restricting financial transactions with Iran, and pursuing new sanction enforcement measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday. 'We're taking steps that will raise the bar internationally, in holding Iran accountable," Trudeau said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces sanctions on Iran, in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social